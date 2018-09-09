HEALTH & FITNESS

First Ladies Health Fair and 5K to promote women's health

First Ladies Health Day will be held September 15.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The First Ladies Health Day and 5K Walk and Run is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

In addition to the race, the event offers free health screenings and concerts. This is the first year that the walk and run has been part of the event.

First Ladies Health Day is sponsored by Walgreens.

First Lady Monica Moss and Walgreens' Director of Community Affairs John Gremer stopped by ABC7 Chicago to discuss the event.

WHAT: First Ladies Health Day and 5K Walk and Run
WHEN: September 15, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: East 39th Street and South Lake Shore Drive
COST: $20 registration for 5K, health fair is free
