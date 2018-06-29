HEALTH & FITNESS

Fit 2 Defend Academy opens new martial arts studio in Lake Bluff

Photo: Fit 2 Defend Academy/Yelp

By Hoodline
Fit 2 Defend Academy recently opened the doors to its new location in Lake Bluff. The martial arts studio, with another location in Highland Park, can now be found at 29870 Skokie Highway, Unit 101.

The studio offers programs for both adults and children, including kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and self defense. Private and group classes are available. You can see the full list of services on the business' website.

The martial arts studio has one five-star review on Yelp.

Jorge M., who reviewed it on June 24, wrote, "I had been dropping in for about a year to their Monday open mats before I became a member. Always tough rolls and lots to learn, but more importantly you're always greeted with positivity and people who are interested in teaching and helping you progress."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the business to the neighborhood. Fit 2 Defend Academy is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNorth Chicago
HEALTH & FITNESS
ICE halts deportation of terminally-ill trafficking victim
Allergy med alternatives that don't require needles
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Thyroid cancer cases on the rise, especially for women
Lower-cost generic EpiPen, only $300, approved by FDA
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News