Fluctuating temperatures delay seasonal allergies in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Recent fluctuating temperatures have delayed nature's pollination schedule, but doctors say spring allergy sufferers could be in for a brutal, delayed season.

Dr. Rachna Shah, who collects pollen samples from a machine on the roof of Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, said though current pollen and mold levels detected are low, plants are just getting started.

The allergy season, therefore, could last from spring into early summer. And because the natural pollination schedule has been delayed by fluctuations from cold temperatures to warm temperatures and back again, there is a greater likelihood that pollen from several sources will begin to spread through the Chicago area at the same time.

Depending on the weather in the next few weeks, Shah predicted that late April and May will be a rough season for those with spring allergies in the Chicago area.
