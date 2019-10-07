Health & Fitness

Former NICU patients meet Northwestern Hospital caretakers from first critical days

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Former patients of Northwestern Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit met the staff members who cared for them during the first critical days of their lives.

The reunion was held Sunday in Wheaton.

Some of the DuPage County patients are now up to age 15. They celebrated their progress with hospital staff.

More than 8,500 patients have been treated in the neonatal intensive care unit since it opened more than 20 years ago.
