July 4th food, fitness ideas from Chicago health expert

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even in a pandemic, the Fourth of July holiday can be a weekend of indulgence, with food and drinks.

Here are two quick exercises and some simple swaps at the barbecue.

Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to share those tips.

The moves include the watermelon press and squat and picnic table push-ups.

For food, consider going bun-less. Adding fruit to your cocktails instead of mixers can cut down on calories, too.

Skipping condiments and skipping dessert can help, as well.

Visit stepitupwithsteph.com for more information.
