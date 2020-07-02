July 4th food, fitness ideas from Chicago health expert

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even in a pandemic, the Fourth of July holiday can be a weekend of indulgence, with food and drinks.
Here are two quick exercises and some simple swaps at the barbecue.
Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to share those tips.
The moves include the watermelon press and squat and picnic table push-ups.
For food, consider going bun-less. Adding fruit to your cocktails instead of mixers can cut down on calories, too.
Skipping condiments and skipping dessert can help, as well.
Visit stepitupwithsteph.com for more information.
