community service

Free mental health initiative in Pilsen aims to break stigma

By Yukare Nakayama
PILSEN, Illinois (WLS) -- Two women from Pilsen have created a free mental health initiative called Get Yo Mind Right in hopes of breaking the stigma and helping an underserved community.

"The mental health issue is an epidemic. And just like any epidemic, we have to take into account that it's not a coincidence," said Tanya Lozano, co-founder.

Get Yo Mind Right is part of the Healthy Hood organization, founded by Lozano to combat the 20-year life expectancy gap that exists in the city between communities of color and more affluent communities.

RELATED: Healthy Hood Chicago in Pilsen works to close life expectancy gap for communities of color through fitness, food

"The demand is here for the people who are asking for help, and the resources are here and we are trying our hardest to make that match and it's just so difficult because there aren't enough resources," said Paulina Roe, co-founder of Get Yo Mind Right.

Get Yo Head Right offers one-on-one therapy session, Reiki healing, Yoga and group therapy. It's all free, twice a month. The healers are all volunteers.

"Every single person that walks through the door, right, and we see here, we tell them that we are so proud of them, we say congratulations on taking that first step," said Roe.

For more information, check out their website here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspilsenhealthcommunity servicefree stuffhealth caremental health
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Rogers Park soup kitchen celebrates 35 years of service
Summer of Service: Enter to win a trip to Disneyland for volunteering
Football coach born without arms or legs receives ESPY
Former Marine who lost leg after helicopter crash receives ESPY
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, snow to Chicago area
How to prepare for an ice storm
Family of educator killed in Orland Park hit-and-run sues retired priest
Red light camera company fires back at ticket collection halt
More than $100K taken in Logan Square dispensary burglary: police
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Coyote captured after 2 attacks, series of sightings
Show More
Gov. Greg Abbott to reject new refugees coming to Texas
Volunteer musicians bring 'healing power of music' to Chicago patients
Mom brutally attacked by teen girls outside CA high school
Getting out of debt after holiday season
Pelosi: House moving to send impeachment to Senate next week
More TOP STORIES News