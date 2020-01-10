Free mental health initiative in Pilsen aims to break stigma

PILSEN, Illinois (WLS) -- Two women from Pilsen have created a free mental health initiative called Get Yo Mind Right in hopes of breaking the stigma and helping an underserved community.
"The mental health issue is an epidemic. And just like any epidemic, we have to take into account that it's not a coincidence," said Tanya Lozano, co-founder.
Get Yo Mind Right is part of the Healthy Hood organization, founded by Lozano to combat the 20-year life expectancy gap that exists in the city between communities of color and more affluent communities.
"The demand is here for the people who are asking for help, and the resources are here and we are trying our hardest to make that match and it's just so difficult because there aren't enough resources," said Paulina Roe, co-founder of Get Yo Mind Right.
Get Yo Head Right offers one-on-one therapy session, Reiki healing, Yoga and group therapy. It's all free, twice a month. The healers are all volunteers.
"Every single person that walks through the door, right, and we see here, we tell them that we are so proud of them, we say congratulations on taking that first step," said Roe.
