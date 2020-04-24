coronavirus illinois

Loyola Medicine frontline couple works to keep family together amid COVID-19 crisis

By
MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A couple working on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus shared a personal look inside their lives amid the global pandemic.

Sean and Beth Greenhalgh are choosing to stay together with their three kids in the safest way possible.

"It's been stressful, I think would be the easiest way to say it. You know, we've had to adapt a lot," said Interim Division Director of Hospital Medicine at Loyola Medicine, Sean Greenhalgh.

Both he and his wife Beth Greenhalgh, Manager of Clinical Pharmacy Services at Loyola Medicine, met in college. They married as each went through medical and pharmacy school respectively.

Now as a doctor working with COVID patients and a pharmacist at Loyola Medicine during a global pandemic, this family of five (plus their pup) is doing everything it can to stick together.

"The idea that I or Beth could go without seeing our three children for a week at a time is like asking someone to not breathe," Sean said. "It's not going to happen."

Beth said she knows it sounds cliche, but this is a situation where they have to take things a day at a time,

"If you just approach it from just get through today, get through tomorrow, that's kind of what we've told the kids," she said.

Sean works daily with patients on the COVID floor and has an important routine to keep the family safe.

He starts with one set of "traveling scrubs" in the morning. Once he gets to work, he changes into a separate set of "coronavirus scrubs" and his n95 mask.

Most important is the routine when he gets home, as described by his 9-year-old son, Evan.

"He will give my mom his keys, his wallet, and his phone for her to wipe them down," he explained. "Then I bring him down a towel so he can get out of his clothes to go upstairs and take a shower."

The Greenhalghs still worry.

"It's definitely stressful," Beth said.

But the couple said they know they can get through this as a family.

"It's not fun. I don't want to do it again, but you know, I know I can make it as long as she's here," Sean said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmaywoodcoronavirushospitalcoronavirus illinoisfamily
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Melrose Park police officer dies from coronavirus
Illinois surpasses goal of 10K COVID-19 tests in 1 day
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
What to know about Illinois' 39,658 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois surpasses goal of 10K COVID-19 tests in 1 day
Are Illinois counties providing property tax relief during the pandemic?
Lightfoot's COVID-19 emergency spending powers approved
Chicago family loses mother, son to COVID-19; father just out of ICU
What to know about Illinois' 39,658 COVID-19 cases
Melrose Park police officer dies from coronavirus
U of C nurses protest 'unsafe work conditions' amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, rain increasing
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Chicago Outfit consigliere Marco 'the Mover' D'Amico dead at age 84
Coffee shops adapt to contactless pickups
More TOP STORIES News