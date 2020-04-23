Coronavirus Chicago: Funeral held for CPD Officer Ronald Newman, who died from COVID-19

Newman's service took place in much the same way as those previous, behind closed doors, with only his immediate family able to be present. That service however was streamed by the department, allowing his friends and colleagues, to share in the moment.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and new CPD Supt. David Brown announced Newman's death last week.
Officer Newman last worked on March 22 and he was admitted to the hospital four days later, Brown said.
Newman had been with the department for 19 years and earned more than 130 departmental awards in his career.
Officer Newman is survived by his wife and two children.
"In the conversation I had with Officer Newman's widow, we both shared our faith and she expressed and I agreed, we really just hate this virus,: said Superintendent Brown. "We know it's not in our nature to hate, but this virus has really taken on and taken precious life and it's so hurtful and we are so heartbroken by the effects of this virus on our first responders."
So far, 374 members of the Chicago Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the cases, 356 are officers and 18 are civilian employees, police said.
Newman makes the third reported COVID-19 death in the department.
A funeral was held Tuesday for Chicago Police Sergeant Clifford Martin, who also died from COVID-19.