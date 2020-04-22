Coronavirus Chicago: Funeral to be held for CFD firefighter Edward Singleton, who died from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A funeral will be held Wednesday for a Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19.
Edward Singleton, 55, had been with the department for more than 25 years. He recently worked as a firefighter at Midway Airport.
Singleton is the second Chicago firefighter to die from COVID-19 complications. He leaves behind a wife and two adult children.
His service is restricted to family only but will be streamed online. The funeral will be followed by a funeral procession.
