coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Funeral to be held for CFD firefighter Edward Singleton, who died from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A funeral will be held Wednesday for a Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19.

Edward Singleton, 55, had been with the department for more than 25 years. He recently worked as a firefighter at Midway Airport.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Singleton is the second Chicago firefighter to die from COVID-19 complications. He leaves behind a wife and two adult children.

His service is restricted to family only but will be streamed online. The funeral will be followed by a funeral procession.

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagomidway airportcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicchicago fire departmentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Chicago's first COVID-19 antibody testing site opening in Lincoln Park
City Council to hold first virtual session amid COVID-19 pandemic
Illinois COVID-19 cases expected to peak in mid-May, Pritzker says
Chicago teen helps raise over $4K for robbed corn vendor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago's first COVID-19 antibody testing site opening in Lincoln Park
Illinois COVID-19 cases expected to peak in mid-May, Pritzker says
Young attorney springs prisoners in COVID-19 scare at Cook County Jail
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Trump to sign executive order on partial immigration ban today
Police detective details harrowing coronavirus experience
Pedestrian fatally struck by freight train in Glenview
Show More
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
Chicago cancels major spring, summer events, festivals
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers Wednesday
Iran's Guard says it launched satellite amid US tensions
MONEY FIX: Playbook to manage finances during COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News