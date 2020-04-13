coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus Chicago: Funeral to be held for firefighter Mario Araujo, who died from COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter who died from coronavirus will be laid to rest Monday.

Fire and police vehicles will take part in a procession for Mario Araujo. There will also be a private ceremony as well.

Chicago firefighter Mario Araujo dies from coronavirus, CFD says

The Chicago Fire Department plans to hold another memorial service later on when it's safe for the public to come out to honor him.

Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

Araujo was a nearly 17-year veteran of the Fire Department. Araujo was assigned to Engine Company Number 102 in the 7300-block of North Clark Street. He worked on Truck 25

In addition to working as a Chicago firefighter, Araujo also worked part time for the Rosemont Fire Department, joining in 2015.
