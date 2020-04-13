Coronavirus Chicago: Funeral to be held for firefighter Mario Araujo, who died from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter who died from coronavirus will be laid to rest Monday.
Fire and police vehicles will take part in a procession for Mario Araujo. There will also be a private ceremony as well.
The Chicago Fire Department plans to hold another memorial service later on when it's safe for the public to come out to honor him.
Araujo was a nearly 17-year veteran of the Fire Department. Araujo was assigned to Engine Company Number 102 in the 7300-block of North Clark Street. He worked on Truck 25
In addition to working as a Chicago firefighter, Araujo also worked part time for the Rosemont Fire Department, joining in 2015.
