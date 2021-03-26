coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 1,136 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

Gary to keep mask mandate as rest of state ends advisory next month
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 977 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Friday.

Overall, 12,596 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 682,099 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.4%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.7 million tests administered.

Gary to keep mask mandate

Gary will keep its mask mandate in place even as the rest of the state moves to an advisory on April 6, ending the mask mandate.

Mayor Jerome Prince said Gary will extend the requirement another two weeks.

His team will then use COVID-19 metrics to decide how and when to ease the order.

EMBED More News Videos

Gary will keep it's mask mandate in place even as the rest of the state moves to an advisory on April 6, ending the mask mandate.



More than 1M Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19



More than 1 million Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state's health commissioner said Thursday, calling the accomplishment "an exciting milestone."

A total of 1,530,403 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 1,018,521 Hoosiers - more than 15% of Indiana's population- have been fully vaccinated, the Indiana Department of Health said.

Those fully vaccinated have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state agency said.

"Hitting the 1 million mark is an exciting milestone as we look to put this pandemic in our rear-view mirror," State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a statement urging all eligible Hoosiers to sign up for a vaccine.

Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Educators up to grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides and bus drivers are also eligible.

Indiana will open up vaccine eligibility for all residents 16 and older starting March 31.

Eligible Hoosiers can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.

The health department also reported Tuesday that another eight Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, raising Indiana's pandemic death toll to 12,982 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Officials urge caution ahead of Indiana reopening
Indiana governor lifting statewide mask mandate
Indiana governor lifting statewide mask mandate in 2 weeks
New Cook County vaccine site to open in Forest Park; IL, IN expand eligibility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL expanding COVID vaccination effort as virus metrics tick up
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
'Chemical compounds' being 'safely removed' from Streeterville high-rise: CPD
2 charged in deadly Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
Security guard shot at Brighton Park Home Depot in coma, family says
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, dry
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57
South Side native wows American Idol judges with help from Marvin Gaye
WATCH: Rocket debris lights up skies over Pacific Northwest
More TOP STORIES News