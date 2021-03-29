Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 730 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Indiana makes COVID-19 vaccine available to those 30 and up

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10450890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gary will keep it's mask mandate in place even as the rest of the state moves to an advisory on April 6, ending the mask mandate.

More than 1M Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 730 new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths on Sunday.Overall, 13,086 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 684,733 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.6%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.8 million tests administered.State health officials have opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all Indiana residents 30 and older.The Indiana Department of Health said Monday the state's latest vaccine expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers.Gov. Eric Holcomb had announced last week that the state would also open up vaccine eligibility for all residents 16 and older, starting Wednesday.The state had previously limited eligibility to Hoosiers 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders and educators up to grade 12. Other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers are also eligible.Gary will keep its mask mandate in place even as the rest of the state moves to an advisory on April 6, ending the mask mandate.Mayor Jerome Prince said Gary will extend the requirement another two weeks.His team will then use COVID-19 metrics to decide how and when to ease the order.More than 1 million Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state's health commissioner said Thursday, calling the accomplishment "an exciting milestone."A total of 1,530,403 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 1,018,521 Hoosiers - more than 15% of Indiana's population- have been fully vaccinated, the Indiana Department of Health said.Those fully vaccinated have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state agency said."Hitting the 1 million mark is an exciting milestone as we look to put this pandemic in our rear-view mirror," State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a statement urging all eligible Hoosiers to sign up for a vaccine.Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Educators up to grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides and bus drivers are also eligible.Indiana will open up vaccine eligibility for all residents 16 and older starting March 31.Eligible Hoosiers can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.The health department also reported Tuesday that another eight Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, raising Indiana's pandemic death toll to 12,982 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths.