Get to know the 4 freshest new businesses to debut in Chicago

Charm'd
Photo: ANNA K./Yelp
New to 3505 N. Clark St. in Wrigleyville is Charm'd, a pop-up restaurant and Irish pub.
Open through March 31, this pub promises a magical Irish experience with over-the-top Irish decor and a variety of beers, boozy milkshakes and whiskey cocktails. Try the Lucky Charm'd; it's made with vanilla ice cream, blended with lucky charms and marshmallows and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.
Hungry? Choose menu items like pesto hummus, green and gold sliders and green quesadillas.
Charm'd is open from 4 p.m. - midnight Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
J & CO Hair Studio
PHOTO: J & CO HAIR STUDIO/YELP
A newcomer to Bucktown, J & CO Hair Studio is a hair salon and waxing spot that's located at 1653 N. Western Ave., Suite 1. And with five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
Courtesy of owners Jessica and Kaylan, this boutique salon offers relaxing vibes and cut, color and style services to keep your tresses healthy and update your look. You'll find options like full and partial highlights, balayage, color correction and bang trims. And if you've got a special occasion, book an appointment for an updo or blowout.
J & CO Hair Studio is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Pearle Vision
PHOTO: Pearle Vision/YELP
Pearle Vision is an optometrist spot, offering eyewear and opticians and more, that's made its debut at 4814 N. Clark St., Unit B in Ravenswood.
With 400 locally owned and operated stores, Pearle Vision promises "an unmatched commitment to care from the exam room to the retail floor," declares it website.
Besides eye exams, you'll also find contact lenses and prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses from a variety of designers.
Pearle Vision is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends.
Elegance Studio Chicago
Photo: ELEGANCE STUDIO CHICAGO/Yelp
Stroll past 23 W. Hubbard St., Floor 3 in the Near North and you'll find Elegance Studio Chicago, a barbershop. With a five-star rating out of 17 reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Elegance Studio Chicago so far.
At this spot, you'll find master barbers, cool vibes and a comfy lounge area. Yelpers rave about barbers Rico, Hector and Omar who transform clients into sharp dressed men, one haircut at a time. Choose from an array of hair and pampering services to fit your needs, ranging from cuts to full shaves and beard trims.
Elegance Studio Chicago is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
---
