34th Annual 'Gift of Life Gala' to honor CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson, son with 'Gift of Life Award'

CHICAGO -- The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois will host its annual "Gift of Life Gala" next week.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and his son, Officer Daniel Johnson, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us why this event is so special for them.

Nearly two years ago, 25-year-old Daniel donated a kidney to his father after Eddie was diagnosed with an acute inflammation of the kidney known as glomerulonephritis.

Superintendent Johnson said he wanted to highlight the importance of being an organ donor and giving people a second chance at life.

The Gala will benefit the NKFI mission to improve the health and well-being of those at risk or affected by kidney disease through free screening programs and community health initiatives in Illinois.

Superintendent Johnson and Daniel with be honored with the "Gift of Life Award" in recognition of their contributions to the world of kidney disease.

The 34th Annual "Gift of Life Gala" is next Thursday, October 24 at the Drake Hotel.

For tickets to the Gift of Life Gala, visit https://www.nkfi.org/gala.
