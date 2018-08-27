HEALTH & FITNESS

Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital undergoing heart transplant

Sofia Sanchez, 11, was surprised by rapper Drake while she was waiting for a heart transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 11-year-old patient at Lurie Children's Hospital who was surprised last week with a visit by rapper Drake was undergoing a heart transplant on Monday.

Sofia Sanchez, of Downers Grove, captured Drake's attention when she recorded a video for the "In My Feelings" Challenge, which featured her walking through the hospital hallway to Drake's popular song.
The 12-hour surgery started at 6 a.m. Monday. Sofia's new heart arrived via medical vehicle to Lurie just after noon.

The surgery has a 90 percent success rate. She will have to take medication and monitor her heart moving forward, but doctors expect Sofia to lead an active and healthy life.

Sofia's "In My Feelings" video went viral and the rap start visited her when he was in Chicago as part of his tour last weekend. He said they chatted about Justin Bieber and basketball.
Sofia had been waiting for a heart transplant and learned Sunday that she was getting a new heart. Her mother delivered the news to her in video that was posted on Facebook.

"I'm getting a heart! Oh my God!" Sofia squealed in the video.

