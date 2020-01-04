Give your baby a spa day at Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio in Bucktown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pampering isn't just for adults: little ones can now take part in a day of relaxation at Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio.The Bucktown studio offers the benefits of water movement, baby massage and developmental activities for babies starting at 2 weeks of age.Owner Rachel Curran invited ABC7 into Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio to check it out.Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., it's located at 1921 N. Damen Ave. in Chicago.For pricing and more information, visit