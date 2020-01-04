Health & Fitness

Give your baby a spa day at Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio in Bucktown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pampering isn't just for adults: little ones can now take part in a day of relaxation at Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio.

The Bucktown studio offers the benefits of water movement, baby massage and developmental activities for babies starting at 2 weeks of age.

Owner Rachel Curran invited ABC7 into Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio to check it out.

Metta Baby Infant Wellness Studio

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., it's located at 1921 N. Damen Ave. in Chicago.

For pricing and more information, visit mettababy.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagobucktownhealthbaby
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hostage sexually assaulted during Rockford incident: police
Mother charged in South Shore high-rise incident
Man wanted for sexually assaulting, robbing woman on Red Line train: police
Steger man charged with fatal New Year's Day stabbing
Group of teens wanted in robbery and attack of pregnant woman
$5.4M of pot products sold in Ill. on first 2 days of legalization
Man charged with murder in strangling of woman found near dumpster in Des Plaines
Show More
Does abbreviating 2020 on legal documents put you at risk?
Man shot, killed by security guard on NW Side: CPD
Former St. Viator HS counselor charged with sex abuse
Woman, 75, hit by car in NW Side crosswalk
Chicago police rescue man from burning vehicle
More TOP STORIES News