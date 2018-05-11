HEALTH & FITNESS

Glenbrook North HS senior dies suddenly after mysterious illness

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Math's family is in shock and baffled after the senior at Glenbrook North High School in north suburban Northbrook died suddenly after an illness. (WLS)

By
NORTHBROOK, Ill (WLS) --
Michelle Math's family is in shock and baffled after the senior at Glenbrook North High School in north suburban Northbrook died suddenly after an illness.

Math's passion, since grade school, was dancing. Her family said she was "one in a million," and wants everyone to know that she was special.

Math died mysteriously Tuesday.

Her family said in late April she was having back pain and headaches. Fearing meningitis, her parents took her to the emergency room but doctors had no answers.

Days later she complained of severe back pain, was confused and could not walk. An ambulance took her back to a hospital. Within a week she died.

"It is difficult not to know what caused your child to be healthy one week and dead the next," her mother Robin Math said.

Earlier this week, Glenbrook North provided counselors for students. School officials said it is an extremely difficult time for the Spartan family.

Math was planning to go to college at Purdue University and study engineering. Her family was going to move closer to be with her.

"Michelle had her whole life planned," her mother said. "It's so sad she won't be here to work on her plan."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmysterious deathteenagerNorthbrook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News