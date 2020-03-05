Glencoe public works employee exposed to confirmed case of COVID-19, village officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5972464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Village of Glencoe said Wednesday one of their Public Works employees had contact with a person who was subsequently confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.In a press release, the village said the employee is not showing any symptoms of the virus, and is under voluntary self-quarantine at home where they are monitoring for any symptoms. They are also in contact with their doctor about the exposure.The village also said that while the employee did report to work after being exposed to the individual, they "had minimal contact with the general public during this time.""We understand that this news may raise questions and concerns. It's important to emphasize that this employee is not showing symptoms and has not tested positive for COVID-19," said Village Manager Philip Kiraly.Village officials said the employee is seven days into the 14-day self-quarantine.Village officials have consulted NorthShore University Health System, the Cook County Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health. They are continuing to clean and disinfect public spaces in village facilities and work areas, and encouraging employees to follow the best practices laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent infection with and spread of the novel coronavirus.Illinois has confirmed four cases of COVID-19. The first two, a husband and wife, were treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and have made a full recovery, health officials said. The other two, another husband and wife in their 70s, were confirmed Monday. The husband is currently being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, while the wife is in isolation in their home. They are both described as being in good condition.