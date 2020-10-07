coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: Gov. JB Pritzker to give update 1 day after IL reports 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will give an update on the state's COVID-19 response Wednesday.

Governor Pritzker will be giving his press conference virtually as he is self-quarantining after one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The update comes one day after public health officials announced 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 additional deaths Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 305,011 with 8,836 deaths, the IDPH reported.

As of Monday night, 1,673 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 384 patients in the ICU and 159 on ventilators.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 49,513 specimens for a total of 5,974,469. The seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 29 - Oct. 5 is at 3.4%.
