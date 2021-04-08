Illinois COVID Vaccine: Governor JB Pritzker announces 150K additional vaccination appointments for Chicago suburbs next week

On Monday, April 12, all residents 16 and older will be eligible to get a vaccine in Illinois. Chicago will wait until April 19 to expand eligibility. Chicago residents are eligible to get vaccinated at suburban sites.
"But it is important that we begin to address the whole population, because the danger of the new variants, spreading means that we want every dose to get into arms as soon as humanly possible," Governor Pritzker said. "The vaccine is the best weapon against the variants and it's the fastest to get back to normal life."
With the expansion,the governor said 150,000 additional vaccine appointments would be made available at eleven state-run sites in Cook County and the collar counties. That is in addition to doses being given at local hospitals and pharmacies.
"Even with all of these new appointments, there will not be enough vaccine in week one to get everyone that wants to be vaccinated a dose But vaccine doses will be arriving more quickly than ever before and the public health system is doing everything in its power to get these vaccines in the arms of our residents as quickly as the federal government can deliver them."
Pritzker said a quarter million doses would be coming doses to Cook County and the collar counties next week alone. The governor said as of Thursday, there are more than 1,000 vaccination locations in illinois, including 20 national guard operations as well as at Costcos, CVS, Wslgreens, Wal-Mart, jewel-Osco, Marianos and more.
But with an uptick in COVID cases in Cook County, the concerns about the third surge has Cook County raising the prospects of re-imposing restrictions.
"But if we have trends in the wrong direction will not hesitate to tighten restrictions on gatherings indoors or outdoors," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "Our future rests upon the decisions made in this critical moment."
The expansion comes despite Chicago and Illinois expecting to see a major drop in Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week after a factory mix-up.