Illinois announces free Six Flags tickets for newly vaccinated; 1,918 COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday Six Flags Great America is offering 50,000 free tickets to its parks in Gurnee and Rockford to newly vaccinated residentsThe announcement comes as Illinois public health officials reported 1,918 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 35 related deaths Thursday."Throughout the pandemic, Six Flags has been All In for Illinois, putting the health of workers and visitors first," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I know it's been a difficult year - but that just makes it all the more exciting to be back at the park. Thanks to the life-saving power of vaccinations, it feels once again like summer's in the air.""Six Flags Great America is proud to support the state of Illinois vaccination efforts, especially in underrepresented communities," said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. "We're getting back to the thrills and want to do our part to encourage residents to get vaccinated."Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams will be sent to Gurnee the first weekend of June and if turnout is high, the vaccination team will return. Tickets will also be distributed to local health departmentsThe Vaccine Corps Partnership incubated at Michael Reese Health Trust will deploy the tickets as a part of their hyper-local vaccine education campaign.Six Flags is expected to release more details in the coming weeks.There have been 1,361,666 total COVID cases, including 22,320 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 88,682 specimens for a total of 23,594,096 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 6 to May 12, is 3.2%.As of Wednesday night, 1,765 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 465 patients were in the ICU and 236 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 10,179,004 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,082 doses. There were 68,035 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Coles County: 1 male 60s-Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s-DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s-Henry County: 1 female 80s-Kane County: 1 female 70s-Knox County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s-Lake County: 1 male 70s-Macon County: 1 male 40s-McLean County: 1 male 90s-Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s-Rock Island County: 1 male 80s-Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-Wayne County: 1 male 60s-Will County: 1 female 70s-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s