COVID-19 IL: Gov. Pritzker announces COVID-19 mitigation steps for Will, Kankakee counties, statewide mask policy for restaurant patrons

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6388071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The owners of the Hot Grill in Frankfort worry they'll have to close their doors for good under new Illinois COVID-19 restrictions.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6387272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Will and Kankakee counties, known as Illinois' Region 7, will be rolling back reopening efforts after recording positivity rates of 8% or more for three days in a row.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Will and Kankakee counties, known as Illinois' Region 7, will be rolling back reopening efforts after recording positivity rates of 8% or more for three days in a row.That has caused the state to trigger extra mitigation efforts to control the spread of the virus.Governor J.B. Pritzker announced starting Wednesday, indoors service at bars and restaurants will be banned, reservations at both bars and restaurants will be required, and outdoor service must end at 11 p.m.Social gatherings must be limited to 25 people, party buses are not allowed, and gaming and casinos must close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and must follow the same mitigation rules as bars and restaurants if applicable."This is a red alert for everyone who works and lives here and it demands a renewed effort to slow the spread of COVID-19," Governor Pritzker said.Pritzker also announced a new statewide policy requiring that all restaurant and bar patrons to wear face coverings when interacting with wait staff and employees. The new policy will take effect on Wednesday"Illinois residents continue to take important steps to protect the safety of our loved ones and neighbors. However, due to a recent uptick in cases, we must take additional precautionary steps when we are out in public," Pritzker said. "Based on conversations and input from industry and business leaders, the State of Illinois is implementing updated guidelines which will allow restaurants and bars across the state to stay open while helping protect the health and safety of patrons and staff."This comes as the state announces 1,680 new COVID-19 deaths and 29 additional deaths on Tuesday.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 223,470 cases and 7,917 deaths Monday.Within the past 24 hours, Illinois laboratories reported 40,859 specimens for a total of 3,781,050.The statewide positivity rate for the period of Aug. 18 - 24 stands at 4.1%.As of Monday night, 1,549 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The new mitigation efforts have some restaurant owners in the south and southwest suburbs worried.The Hot Grill restaurant in Frankfort does not have an outdoor seating option. With just a handful of tables inside, the owners say the new restrictions could mean the difference between staying open or closing the doors for good."There's not enough people to make your bills, you cannot make it, people they get scared they don't come in they don't come inside, and I don't have a drive thru," said Hot Grill owner Virginia Bolarakis.The mitigation measures will stay in place for 14 days. They can be tightened if metrics do not improve.Region 4, the state's Metro East region outside St. Louis, has been under mitigation measures for a week after hitting the same criteria. While their positivity rate stands at 9.4% Monday, that rate has continued to increase despite the reopening rollbacks already undergone. As a result, the state said it may impose even stricter rules there if things don't turn around.The announcement came as Illinois' first vaccine trial officially got underway.UIC researchers have partnered with biotech firm Moderna to test their vaccine. Volunteers began receiving either the vaccine or a placebo Monday morning.