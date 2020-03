Coronavirus Update: Illinois' COVID-19 cases reach 1,285 with 12 deaths; Gov. Pritzker pushes for more PPE for first responders

.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coronavirus cases in Illinois continue to mount, with a total of 1,285 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.Health officials announced 236 new cases and three more deaths Monday, bringing the state's total to 1,285 positive cases and 12 deaths. Monroe County is the latest to join the list of counties in Illinois that have confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 102 counties, officials said 31 have seen cases in their area.Pritzker criticized the president on national television this weekend. President Trump responded on Twitter, saying Pritzker and a very small group of other governors are blaming the federal government for their own shortcomings.The president responded after Pritzker appeared on national television criticizing his leadership.Trump tweeting Pritzker and a very small group of other governors are blaming the federal government for their own shortcomings."I said the other day that this is a time for serious people, not the carnival barkers that are tweeting from the cheap seats," Pritzker said at a press conference Sunday. "All I can say is, get to work or get out of the way."Medical experts say "stay-at-home" order which is now in effect is critical to stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.Sunday's jump in cases in Illinois comes on the first full day of Gov. Pritzker's "stay-at-home" order, requiring all residents to remain in their homes except for essential needs.The order went into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and will remain through April 7.Under the "stay-at-home" order, Pritzker stressed this weekend that you can still go to the grocery store and the pharmacy, check on your family and friends and go out for a walk. But the goal is to stop the spread of the virus and help those on the front lines.At his daily briefing Saturday, Pritzker made a plea to recently retired health workers to return to work as the rising number of COVID-19 Illinois and across the country put pressure on our health care system.Pritzker said those who reapply for their licenses will have their applications processed right away and any medical license that may be expiring will be automatically renew through the month of September."These applications will be processed on an expedited basis and we will be coordinating with hospitals and health care sites throughout the state to deploy these re-enlisted medical professionals to the front lines," Gov. Pritzker said. "Also to medical professionals whose licenses may be expiring we are automatically extending your licenses through the end of September."The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state is working to increase testing capacity by working with Illinois hospitals to implement testing within their facilities.Testing will resume at Edward-Elmhurst Health in Warrenville on Monday.Tented drive-thru test facilities have been put up in the parking lot of its corporate center, in part to prevent potential exposure inside the hospital.Testing is only available at the site for patients who have a doctor's note.Meanwhile, two federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites have opened in the parking lots of Walmart's Northlake and Joliet stores.These sites will only test first responders and health care workers who have potentially been exposed to the virus.They're not open to the public.The state is also working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state. Similar to Walmart, these facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website