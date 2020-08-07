COVID-19 Illinois: Governor JB Pritzker reveals new IL coronavirus guidelines

The announcement comes one day after the state reported more than 1,900 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of cases since May 24, The statewide positivity rate has also reached 4.0%.
The governor's office announced the Illinois Department of Public Health will file for emergency rules for business, schools and child care establishments, which aims to provide local law enforcement with more flexibility to enforce public health guidelines. The new initiative will not only help protect Illinois communities but also frontline workers in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The new efforts focus on the use of face coverings and the size of gatherings throughout the state.
The measures include issuing penalties for failure to follow the guidelines. Governor Pritzker said fines will not be issued to individuals and only the businesses, schools and child care centers that violate the rules.
Fines will only be issued after "multiple opportunities" for compliance.
The process will include a written warning encouraging voluntary compliance. IF guidelines are still not being followed, violators will be given an order to have some or all patrons leave as needed to comply.
If businesses still do not comply, they then would be subject to a class A misdemeanor, with a fine ranging from $75-$2,500.
"As I've visited with and listened to mayors and health departments all across our state, it's clear there is still an even greater need to get people to wear masks - especially to protect frontline workers, whether they're at the front of a store asking you to put on your mask or whether they're responding to 911 calls to save those in distress," said Governor JB Pritzker. "These rules, which provide multiple opportunities for compliance before any penalty is issued, are a commonsense way to enforce public health guidelines. Illinois has made substantial progress in our fight against COVID-19 because the vast majority of communities and business owners have done the right thing. These rules will help ensure that the minority of people who refuse to act responsibly won't take our state backward."
Governor Pritzker had been hinting at the possibility of new guidelines in recent days as the state has seen a growing number of cases.
All of this comes as the state reports a wider spread of the coronavirus in downstate Illinois, though officials say 20-29-year-olds are the only age group in which virus is building momentum.
The governor has stressed that just because young people may not be as likely to die, they can still have lingering health effects and need to take the virus seriously.
There are 11 health regions in Illinois. Two weeks ago the positivity rate in 10 out of 11 was less than 5%. Now the governor says only four regions are below that key metric. Local action is key to keeping infections at bay. And people have to understand the state's fate is in their hands, Pritzker said.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 188,424, including 7,594 deaths.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
As of Wednesday night, 1,517 patients were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 346 patients in the ICU and 132 patients on ventilators.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force is also warning Chicago and nine other areas around the country to "get on top" of their COVID-19 increases.
The Center for Public Integrity obtained the audio from a private call between Doctor Deborah Birx and state and local officials.
"We are seeing a slow uptick in test positivity in cases in places like Chicago, Boston and Detroit and DC," Dr. Birx said.
Officials in Lake and McHenry counties are scheduled to hold a live "Q and A" session on Facebook Friday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The positivity rate in Region 9 is now at 4.9%, health officials say.
Some of those cases are linked to the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Crystal Lake.
The eatery shut down after at least three employees and one customer test positive for the virus.
The McHenry County Health Department says anyone who worked or visited that Texas Roadhouse between July 19 and August 4 should get tested for COVID-19.
Health officials are also saying renewed restrictions could be enforced if the positivity rate reaches 8%.