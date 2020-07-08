Illinois COVID 19: Gov. Pritzker to visit coronavirus mobile testing site

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is visiting a mobile testing site Wednesday afternoon.The testing site is at Coles Elementary School in the South Chicago neighborhood.Earlier Wednesday, Governor Pritzker testified before a House of Representatives committee on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.On Tuesday, Illinois reported 587 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 148,452 with 7063 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, Illinois performed 26,994 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 1.8 million.The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 30 - July 6 is 2.5%.