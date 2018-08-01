WINDY CITY LIVE

Guilt-free summer indulgences with health and fitness expert Joey Thurman

Health and fitness expert Joey Thurman shared his favorite summer snacks and drinks that won't wreck your diet.

One of our favorite health and wellness experts, Joey Thurman, stopped by WCL to talk about ways to enjoy drinks, snacks and desserts this summer without overindulging.

Here are the snacks and treats Joey brought with him:
Rowdy Prebiotic Protein Bars made from the Yacon Root

Biena Chickpea Snacks, which provide fiber and protein

Nuttzo seed and nut butters - these are great with fruit.

Fitvine Wine
Omission Ultimate Light Beer

Kalena Sparkling Coconut Water

Lil Buff Protein Cake Mix, which allows you to microwave a cake in two minutes! Just add applesauce and egg whites.

For more information about Joey Thurman, head to his website: http://www.joeythurman.com/
