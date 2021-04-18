COVID-19 vaccine

Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot

By Hope Yen and Jonathan Mattise, Associated Press
Concern over COVID variants, vaccine hesitancy as cases, hospitalizations rise

NEW YORK -- Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.



A decision to lift the suspension of administering the Johnson & Johnson suspension might occur on Friday, said White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on ABC's "This Week."



This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
