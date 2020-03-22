Coronavirus

Clothing company Hanes to produce face masks for health care workers amid coronavirus crisis

Clothing company Hanes will begin producing masks for health care professionals on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced Saturday that it will use its apparel manufacturing facilities for the production of cotton masks, and their design has been approved by the Federal Drug Administration for use.

"By way of example, Hanes ... [is] retrofitting manufacturing capabilities in large sections of the plants to produce masks and they're in the process right now," Trump said at Saturday's coronavirus task force briefing.



This comes as hospitals across the country face dwindling supplies of medical equipment.

Hospitals have been rationing supplies and asking staff to reuse masks until they become soiled. Columbia University's chief surgeon, Dr. Craig Smith, said hospitals in the New York-Presbyterian system are burning through about 40,000 masks a day -- about 10 times the normal amount.

Staff at a Detroit hospital even began creating homemade face masks for workers.

RELATED: What is the Defense Production Act?

Hanes, which self-manufactures a majority of its products, also announced that it will work closely with Fruit of the Loom and other apparel brands to share product specifications and patterns for the FDA-approved masks.

Meanwhile, distilleries intended for whiskey and rum are instead turning out hand sanitizers and disinfectants.

RELATED: Distillery shifts from making spirits to hand sanitizer due to COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirushospitalclothingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Police break up parties violating 'stay-at-home' order
Congress 'very close' to relief plan deal involving $1,200 checks
Chicago Catholic parishes to ring church bells in hopes of uniting residents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Come back and join the fight': Gov. Pritzker calls on retired doctors, nurses to return to frontlines
US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world
What is and isn't allowed during Illinois' stay-at-home order
Chicago Catholic parishes to ring church bells in hopes of uniting residents
Congress 'very close' to relief plan deal involving $1,200 checks
What to know about Illinois' 753 COVID-19 cases
Police break up parties violating 'stay-at-home' order
Show More
Cook County first responders get thousands of masks, gloves amid shortage
'Stay-at-home' order inspires citywide 'Livin' on a Prayer' sing-along
Chicago-area residents answer call for blood donations
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Sunday with evening wintry mix
Metra reducing services amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News