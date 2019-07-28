Health expert Stephanie Mansour shares how to use summer to reset your health goals

If your New Year's Resolutions are long gone, don't worry!
Summer is a great time to reset your health and fitness goals. Health & Weight Loss Expert Stephanie Mansour explains how.
Stephanie's Tips:
1) Use summer weather and nature to brainstorm your goals
2) Exercise outdoors for a fresh take on workouts
3) Shop at farmers markets for fresh produce
4) Being social by eating out can help your weight loss
For more tips from Stephanie Mansour, visit her website, stepitupwithsteph.com.
