Health expert Stephanie Mansour shares how to use summer to reset your health goals

If your New Year's Resolutions are long gone, don't worry!Summer is a great time to reset your health and fitness goals. Health & Weight Loss Expert Stephanie Mansour explains how.1) Use summer weather and nature to brainstorm your goals2) Exercise outdoors for a fresh take on workouts3) Shop at farmers markets for fresh produce4) Being social by eating out can help your weight lossFor more tips from Stephanie Mansour, visit her website, stepitupwithsteph.com