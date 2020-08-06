Coronavirus outbreak at Crystal Lake Texas Roadhouse, McHenry County health officials warn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6356426" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois reported 1,759 new coronavirus cases and 30 deaths Wednesday.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Health officials are looking into, what they say, is a new COVID-19 outbreak in a Chicago suburb.The McHenry County Health Department says the coronavirus outbreak occurred at the Texas Roadhouse located at 835 Cog Circle in Crystal Lake. The restaurant has since voluntarily closed down and is working with the MCDH so that it may safely reopen as soon as possible, officials say.Anyone who went to the restaurant between July 19 and August 4, or has had close contact with someone who worked or visited the establishment, is encouraged to get tested. Health officials also urge anyone experiencing symptoms to consult with their primary care physician and/or get tested.Gov. JB Pritzker warned more sweeping COVID-19 restrictions could be on the way, as Illinois health officials reported 1,759 new cases and 30 deaths Wednesday.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 186,471, including 7,573 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 29-August 4 is 3.9%.Pritzker stressed the fight against the virus is trending in the wrong direction. Despite warnings, he said the coronavirus is only gathering momentum in young people in the 20-29 age group and is more prevalent now downstate."This virus is dangerous no matter how young you are because of the long-term damage that it can cause. It's not just a matter of how likely am I to die. Young people who survive COVID-19 report fatigue, breathing problems and heart issues," Pritzker said.There are 11 health regions in Illinois. Two weeks ago the positivity rate in 10 out 11 was less than 5%. Now the governor says only four regions are below that key metric. Local action is key to keeping infections at bay. And people have to understand the state's fate is in their hands, Pritzker said.He warned of more sweeping measures at the state level, if these negative trends continue, including reimposed bar and restaurant restrictions, perhaps on a regional basis.Health officials asked restaurant patrons to protect the health of their servers Wednesday."The wait staff all has to wear face coverings. When wait staff come to your table, put your face covering on as well," Ezike said."You're tired of hearing it. I'm tired of talking about it. Believe me, I want this over as much as everyone else. But this virus is not tired. In fact, it's gaining, trying to gain momentum," Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.Alternate care sites that were set up earlier in the pandemic are being kept "warm."Pritzker said the state is now averaging more than 41,000 COVID-19 tests per day.