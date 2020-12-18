Healthcare workers who treated 1st IL COVID-19 cases at St. Alexius get vaccinated

"Today, I feel hopeful, because you know we're able to get the vaccine now," said Registered Nurse Claire Antemann.
The hospital made headlines almost a year ago when the second known COVID-19 case in the country walked through the doors and soon after, her spouse became the first person-to-person transmission of the virus in the U.S.
Friday, some of the frontline workers, physicians, nurses and more that helped care for that exact couple, is getting care themselves with a shot in the arm.
"It's been a long road," said Registered Nurse Alyssa Miller. "I was very excited, nervous but excited to finally get this vaccine."
The staff was anxious to get this vaccine, knowing this is a step in the right direction for them. They have seen what the virus can do firsthand-and feel hopeful.
"We do know what the virus does to people and everyone doesn't die from the virus," said Dr. Lynwood Jones, infection control specialist. "However, a lot of people have been sickened and are still having issues, so I tell them to get the vaccine."
The staff said it feels like a lifetime since treating that first patient and they hope that everyone that can get the vaccine does.