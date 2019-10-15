Healthy eating, diet after breast cancer

We're about half way through Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one thing people might not have thought about during recovery is their diet.
Angela Dennison, an Oncology Dietitian at Wellness House, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to give us some healthy ideas.
Dennison has extensive experience in oncology nutrition and cooking demonstrations. She said to have plant focused eating, including high fiber foods and low saturated fats.
She also explains the benefits and myths of soy.
For more information, visit her website at Wellness House, or watch her interview attached to this article.
