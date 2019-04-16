Health & Fitness

Hearing being held on future of Westlake Hospital

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A hearing is underway Tuesday about the future of Westlake Hospital in west suburban Melrose Park.

The issue of the hearing Tuesday is if the company that owns the hospital, Pipeline Health, violated a judge's restraining order keeping them from reducing staff and resources at the hospital until a state board can decide whether that hospital can actually stay open or close.

At the hearing, a chief nursing officer testified, saying she believes the hospital needs to be closed for the safety of patients.

The temporary suspension affects all inpatient admissions and surgeries at Westlake Hospital.



The temporary restraining order was issued last week after Pipeline Health announced they would be suspending services.

Lawyers for the village of west suburban Melrose Park are filing an emergency motion to hold Pipeline Health in contempt of court.



Some at the hospital, including workers, doctors, nurses and others, said that Pipeline still continued to dismiss doctors and remove equipment from the building. They said when the hospital was purchased by Pipeline, they promised to keep it open.

"The hospital is a community hospital, and therefore, it's embedded within the community," said Dr. Nabil Saleh. "It serves, mainly, a population of African-Americans and Hispanics. The majority of people are very hardworking, blue collar, honest people."

Lawyers for Pipeline deny wrongdoing, saying the hospital at this point is losing $2 million a month and simply must be closed. Back in February, Pipeline applied to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Board asking to close the hospital. A final decision on that is expected by April 30.

U.S. Congressman Chuy Garcia, Melrose Park Mayor Ron Serpico, Representative Kathleen Willis (D-77th District) and Illinois State Representative Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-7th District) are expected to speak at a news conference after the hearing.
