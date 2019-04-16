Health & Fitness

Hearing to be held Tuesday on Westlake Hospital

A hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning about the future of Westlake Hospital in west suburban Melrose Park.

Doctors, nurses and community members protested Monday outside the hospital. They want the facility to remain open.

New owners, Pipeline Health, tried to suspend services at the hospital last week, but a judge ordered them to stay home.

U.S. Congressman Chuy Garcia, Melrose Park Mayor Ron Serpico, Representative Kathleen Willis (D-77th District) and Illinois State Representative Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-7th District) are expected to speak at a news conference after the hearing.

A final decision on Westlake's future is expected April 30.
