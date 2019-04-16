Hearing to be held Tuesday on Westlake Hospital

Doctors, nurses and community members protested Monday outside the hospital. They want the facility to remain open.
RELATED: Melrose Park lawyers say Pipeline Health is disregarding Westlake Hospital order
New owners, Pipeline Health, tried to suspend services at the hospital last week, but a judge ordered them to stay home.
U.S. Congressman Chuy Garcia, Melrose Park Mayor Ron Serpico, Representative Kathleen Willis (D-77th District) and Illinois State Representative Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-7th District) are expected to speak at a news conference after the hearing.
A final decision on Westlake's future is expected April 30.