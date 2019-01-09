Here are the newest businesses to debut in Chicago

Amazon Go
500 W. Madison St., West Loop
Photo: amazon go/Yelp
Amazon Go is a convenience and grocery store.
In order to shop, you simply need an Amazon account and the Amazon Go app. You use the app to get into the store. Then, shop for the items you need and leave. There is no checkout process.
With a 3.5-star rating out of five Yelp reviews, it's getting solid feedback so far.
Yelper Susan M., who reviewed it on Jan. 5, wrote, "Quick, efficient, affordable. Lots of options in all categories. Awesome fresh sandwiches (I had the chicken banh mi and it was fabulous), plus fresh meals and breakfast items with microwaves available."
Tim S. said, "Easy entry--just open the app as you approach, scan your QRish code at the turn-style and in you go."
Check it out: Amazon Go is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Conrad's Grill
1422 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park
Photo: conrad's grill/Yelp
Conrad's Grill is a spot to score wraps and more. The late night spot has three other locations, all in East Lansing.
There are breakfast, lunch, dinner and vegetarian options. Wraps include the Big One with grilled chicken, tater tots, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, sour cream and ranch; the Dweeb with chicken tenders, bacon, tater tots, cheddar, mac and cheese bites and ranch; and the Big Breakfast with scrambled eggs, sausage, tater tots, french toast sticks, American cheese and syrup. (View the menu here.)
It's getting positive attention so far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 Yelp reviews.
Yelper Ameer S., who reviewed it on Jan. 1, wrote, "Absolutely loved my first wrap from here. Delicious tots in everything. They're open late and I can't imagine a more perfect spot than this for late night eats, which may be dangerous for me."
Ryan S. noted, "Very good wraps. More of a drunk/late night food, but still good quality. Very nice staff."
Hungry? Check it out: it's open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-4 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
Building Blocks Toy Store
2071 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park
Photo: building blocks toy store/Yelp
Building Blocks Toy Store is a new toy shop.
Shop for children from ages 1 to over 13. Find popular brands like Green Toys, Thinkfun and Bananagrams. Toys include dolls, figurines, stuffed animals, puzzles, games and more.
Shoppers are saying positive things about the toy store, giving it a perfect five stars out of five reviews on Yelp thus far.
Yelper S L., who was the first to review it on Nov. 29, said, "I love this toy store. It has the best selection of toys for all ages. They carry unique toys that you won't find in big box stores or online. The staff is friendly, knowledgeable and provides the best recommendations based on your kid's interests. They provide complimentary gift wrapping and ship anywhere in the U.S."
And Regina O. wrote, "I can't say enough good things about this gem of a toy shop. I have been a huge fan of all their toys since I fell upon their other location."
See it for yourself the next time you're shopping for a toy: it's open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.