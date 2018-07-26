Hit the gym: Chicago's top 3 fitness spots

1. V-Tone Fitness
Photo: tony b./Yelp
Topping the list is V-Tone Fitness, which features a wide selection of weights, cardio machines and strength training equipment. Located at 1550 W. Jarvis Ave. in Rogers Park, it is the highest rated gym in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp.
Classes include indoor cycling, core blast, boot camp, yoga, butts and guts and strength conditioning. Each class is offered multiple times per week. Personal training sessions are not included in the price of membership and cost $1 per minute for an hourlong session. Take a look at the business' website for more information or to sign up for a free workout.
"It's been a month now and I can't say enough good things about this gym and the training experience I've had," wrote Yelper Denise G., who reviewed V-Tone Fitness in June. "The gym is clean, friendly and well lit. Now that the weather is nice they have a secure outdoor area to train in as well."
2. Equinox Gold Coast
Photo: equinox gold coast/Yelp
Next up is Equinox Gold Coast, situated at 900 N. Michigan Ave. in the Bloomingdale's building. With four stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp, the gym -- with locations across the country -- has proved to be a local favorite.
This 30,000-square-foot spot features a large pool, a spa and individual, small group and large group workout classes and programs. Stop in for The Muse class, a dance-inspired cardio workout; the Firestarter workout that combines high-intensity interval cardio and strength training; or the True Athlete class to build strength and muscle.
Personal training is also available. Equinox has three levels of membership; click here for more information.
3. Fitness Formula Clubs Gold Coast
Photo: fitness formula clubs gold coast/Yelp
Fitness Formula Clubs Gold Coast, a gym and Pilates spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1030 N. Clark St., Floor 6 (between Oak and Maple streets) to see for yourself.
This small chain has many locations around Chicago. Classes range from indoor bicycling and high-intensity interval training to yoga and Pilates. Eight signature classes are also available that target individual muscle groups, provide a full body workout or offer unique ways to work your body. Check out the Tigr Training, which "ramps up treadmill workouts with weighted strength exercises, utilizing both dumbbells and tubing built into cardio drills." The full list of signature classes can be found here.
Fitness Formula Clubs also offers health, wellness and diet help, as well as aquatic training, physical therapy sessions and more. Specific membership details can be seen here.