Holiday weight gain has you worried? Follow these tips

Around this time of year, many people nibble at pies, cakes and cookies without thinking twice. Before long, you have a "gift" most can live without - holiday weight gain.
Experts say it's common for people to gain five to 10 pounds during the holidays, but you can beat that trend with three simple tips from health and weight loss expert Stephanie Mansour.
She stopped by our studio to tell viewers how to conquer the battle of the bulge while still being able to enjoy your favorite holiday treats and adding a few healthy habits to your routine.
Follow these three tips to beat holiday weight gain:
-- Eat what you crave.
-- Make deals with yourself.
-- Practice gratitude.
