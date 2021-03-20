coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 925 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 925 new COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths on Saturday.

Overall, 12,515 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 677,135 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.2%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.6 million tests administered.

Hoosiers older than 40 eligible for vaccine starting Monday



Indiana authorities are adding residents between the ages of 40 and 44 to those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Indiana had previously limited vaccines to those 45 and older.

The state also made healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders and educators up to grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers eligible.

Appointments for those between the ages of 40 and 44 will become available starting Monday.

Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211.

More than 900K Hoosiers now fully vaccinated for COVID-19



More than 900,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the state's pandemic death toll is nearing 13,000, state health officials said Friday.

A total of 1,389,008 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 915,719 individuals - or nearly 14% of Indiana's population- have been fully vaccinated, the Indiana Department of Health said.

Those fully vaccinated represent individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state agency said.

Hoosiers age 45 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Educators up to grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers are also eligible.

Eligible Indiana residents Indiana can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.

The health department also reported Friday that another 15 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. That raises Indiana's pandemic death toll to 12,922 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths over the past year.

The state agency said that another 878 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 676,247 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
