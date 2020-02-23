Hospital, college in Springfield team up on nursing shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Lincoln Land Community College and Memorial Health System will team up to expand nursing education to address a national shortage.
The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports Lincoln Land will admit 90 additional nursing students beginning in the fall of 2021, for a total of 215 per year.
Memorial Health System will contribute $6.1 million to renovate a campus hall as a nursing center, buy state-of-the-art equipment and hire additional faculty.
Lincoln Land President Charlotte Warren said there will be a shortage of 21,000 nurses in Illinois next year. She says one-quarter of the current nursing workforce will retire within the next five years.
