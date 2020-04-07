Hospitals across state increase number of isolation rooms to treat COVID-19 patients

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (WLS) -- As COVID-19 cases increase in the Chicago area, isolation rooms are used to protect patients as well as doctors and nurses.One company is busy building more of these rooms inside some local hospitals.Hospitals across the state are adding hundreds of airborne infection isolation rooms which are designed to contain contaminants, viruses, and diseases for patients that are contagious.Negative pressure rooms are used to stop COVID-19 spreading inside of hospitals, protecting patients and medical staff from the deadly virus.If someone sneezes or coughs the droplets can be airborne and they can migrate through the facility.Healthcare systems are now turning to companies like Critical Environments professionals in Arlington Heights.Mike Kosinski has been kept very busy fielding requests from healthcare facilities attempting to at least double the number of containment rooms.Kosinski said more than a dozen hospitals around Chicago are looking to add new isolation rooms.With cases of COVID-19 on the rise, many are just transforming regular patient rooms.The CDC said that not all patients with confirmed or suspect COVID-19 cases have to be in isolation rooms, but suggest using an AIIR while intimating or suctioning airways to stop particles from getting out of the room and into the hospital.