HEALTH & FITNESS

Hospitals to list service costs online Jan. 1 due to new federal rule

EMBED </>More Videos

Hospitals to start listing costs online in 2019. Watch the report from Action News at 4 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2018.

The cost of medical services will soon be a little bit easier for people to understand, thanks to a new federal rule.

Starting Jan. 1, 2019, all hospitals will be required to post the cost of their standard services online.

Using these lists, patients will be able to compare prices before deciding where to go for treatment.

However, some consumer advocates said while the price transparency is beneficial, it doesn't do enough to inform patients about insurance price adjustments and or sometimes increased costs due to other factors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealthcheckhospitalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Lake Station crews working to fix brown water problem
Lake Station residents concerned about brown tap water
Patients at surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man charged with stabbing mother to death, hiding her in trash can in Morgan Park
Family of missing student Shalyha Ahmad asks CTA, UIC to release surveillance video
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Lake Station crews working to fix brown water problem
Mom gifted teddy bear with late son's voice recording
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $294M jackpot
Robberies down 19 percent citywide in 2018, Chicago police say
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and rainy Thursday
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
1 dead, 1 injured in Southwest Side shooting, home invasion
More News