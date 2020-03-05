Concern over how COVID-19 could impact hourly workers

CHICAGO -- Speaking in Spanish, a father of three and husband, shared his concerns about the impact COVID-19 could have on his ability to take care of his family. He lives in Pilsen and works in landscaping and lawn care."I don't have any sick days. If I am sick I don't work that day, I don't get paid that day. That's why I am really worried," said Placido Borreguero.Leone Bicchieri is the executive director of Working Family Solidarity, located in the Pilsen neighborhood.He says he has been hearing from people on the south and west sides who are already struggling to make ends meet, concerned about access to healthcare and supporting their families."If they miss one or two days work and they are already behind a month or two in the bills, they are going to be evicted and now they're going to be homeless," Bicchieri said.He wants to know what the plan is to help these workers if the virus continues to spread."The government really need to get behind this, needs to tell businesses and companies. Please do not fire or discipline low wage workers who have to stay home," Bicchieri said."I have a wife and three children. What's going to happen to them. I am the main bread winner," Borreguero said.