How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?

LOS ANGELES -- As COVID-19 vaccines are starting to be administered around the country and the world, we've built an interactive tool to help you find out how many vaccine doses have been distributed and administered in your state.These numbers come from the CDC and are updated Monday-Friday. These counts may differ from individual state counts due to reporting lag.Across the U.S., where the outbreak has entered its most lethal phase yet and the death toll has climbed to about 375,000, politicians and health officials have complained over the past several days that too many shots were sitting unused on the shelves because of overly rigid adherence to the federal guidelines that put an estimated 24 million health care workers and nursing home residents at the front of the line.Experts say as much as 85% of the population will have to be inoculated to achieve "herd immunity" and vanquish the outbreak.Many states are responding by throwing open the line to others and ramping up the pace of vaccinations, in some cases offering them 24-7.