Tips to keep mosquitos away following heavy rain, record flooding

Floodwater mosquitos are the pesky ones that buzz around and bite you and leave an itchy welt. They often breed in flood waters out in farm fields or puddles in your yard.

Culex mosquitos are potential spreaders of disease.They like places with nasty gross water, such as bird baths, poorly drained planters, etc.

Culex mosquitos don't travel far, so it's important to eliminate their breeding spots - empty and refill bird bath once a week, keep rain barrels covered, dump out standing water in pots, fill in low areas of the yard where water settles.

Doing so can dramatically decrease mosquitos in your yard - and the whole neighborhood if everyone does those things.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the recent heavy rains and flooding in the Chicago area, you may notice an increase in mosquitos.Entomologist Dr. Ted Burgess from Northern Illinois University joined ABC7 Chicago via Skype with some tips on how to reduce mosqitos around your home.He said, while you do tend to see exploding mosquito populations after heavy rains, the two don't necessarily go hand in hand.Heavy rains can create more habitat for mosquito breeding, but there are other conditions required to trigger swarms, like temperature and stagnant water, Burgess said.Burgess also pointed out that a wet spring doesn't mean there will be lots of mosquitos all summer. He said we may have conditions that prompt a large hatch of mosquitos in spring, but a July drought can dry up their breeding sites and the population crashes.There are two classes of mosquitos:Burgess said nearly every county has a public health department or mosquito district that closely monitors culex mosquitos.They often set up traps and monitor breeding locations, and when populations reach a certain threshold they bring in mosquito control companies that do fogging and larviciding to keep the populations down.Burgess also noted that there is no evidence to suggest that mosquitos transmit ANY sort of coronavirus, let alone COVID-19. For a virus to be transmitted by a mosquito, it must have the ability to replicate inside the mosquitos body, and to date it has been found that corona viruses cannot do so.