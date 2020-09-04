This segment is produced with and sponsored by MyEyeDr.
Kids will soon be back in class, virtually, and with all of that extra screen time, those eyes need even more attention. MyEyeDr. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Artis Beatty has some tips on how you can protect your kid's eye health that also can apply to the health of your own eyes.
MyEyeDr. Tips on How to Reduce the Impact of Harmful Blue Light on Your Eyes
-Wear your latest prescription.
-Give your eyes a break.
-Make the 20-20-20 rule a habit.
-Schedule an annual eye exam.
Patients rely on MyEyeDr. as their local eye care company because they make a measurable difference in their patients' vision and lives. By using the most innovative technology, skilled eye doctors and localized services, MyEyeDr. practices are part of a far-reaching effort to improve vision care. Their professional optometrists are championing a new path for eye care.
MyEyeDr. practices strive to offer patients full-service eye care that meets their patients' unique vision, health and financial needs. That's why MyEyeDr. welcomes all insurances at each of their eye care offices. By working with your insurance provider and plan, MyEyeDr. practices will be able to maximize your benefits and provide you with the best offer on their eye care services and materials.
MyEyeDr. practices offer services through a team of optometrists who are members of your community and trusted to give optimal vision care, in addition to offering a wide selection of brands and styles of glasses. There's even a style guide to help you envision how your frames could fit into your lifestyle.
MyEyeDr. has 47 offices in Chicago, NW Indiana and Wisconsin and over 600 offices in 25 states.
Experience a new, personalized approach to eye care by making an appointment at your closest MyEyeDr. practice today!
Tips to keep kids' eyes healthy amid virtual schooling
