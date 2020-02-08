Health & Fitness

29th annual Fight for Air Climb benefits American Lung Association

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lung Cancer is the number one cancer killer in Illinois and more than 1.4 million residents live with lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. That's why on February 8, hundreds of people from all over Chicagoland will climb 31 floors, 680 steps for the American Lung Association's Fight For Air Climb at Oakbrook Terrace Tower.

The event invites individuals, families, groups of friends, corporate teams and first responders to climb the tallest tower in the Chicago suburbs. Money raised at the event funds life-saving lung cancer research and supports local programs to help people who live with lung disease.

"By joining the Fight For Air Climb, you are helping people in Illinois breathe easier," said Kristen Young. "The funds raised are used locally to increase awareness for lung cancer and lung disease, educate local healthcare professionals about the newest treatments, and fund critical programs to help children manage their asthma and help residents quit smoking."

The Fight For Air Climb at Oakbrook Terrace Tower was the first Lung Association stair climb event in the country. This is the 29th year of the event. Since the first year, the Fight For Air Climb has raised more than $1 million.

Name of event: Fight For Air Climb at Oakbrook Terrace Tower
Date: February 8, 2020

Hours: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Address: Oakbrook Terrace Tower, 1 Tower Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
Admission: $55 registration fee, plus $100 minimum fundraising to climb

To learn more information visit FightForAirClimb.org/Chicago
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessamerican lung associationlung cancercancer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Convicted felon charged in shooting of firefighter in Albany Park
Man shot, paralyzed girl, 13, in Gary after she refused him sex: police
US citizen dies of coronavirus in China, marking 1st American death: US Embassy
4-year-old boy fatally shot; police search for shooter
20 dead, 31 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
15 injured when wrong-way minivan hits CTA bus in Austin
'Trunk music': The day the world changed for the Chicago mob
Show More
Store clerk killed in Park Manor shooting, robbery
Crowds rush in as Chicago Auto Show opens to the public
Mother and her 6 children killed in house fire in Mississippi
ABC's 'For Life' screened in Streeterville
Remains of Elgin soldier killed in Korean War to return home nearly 70 years later
More TOP STORIES News