Thousands climb 1,632 steps for "Hustle Chicago" to raise funds in fight against lung disease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 4,000 people laced up their shoes Sunday to raise money for respiratory disease research as part of the "Hustle Chicago stair climb" Fundraising event.

The annual charity event benefits the Respiratory Health Association. Participants have the choice to climb 52 flights, which is equivalent to 816 steps, or 94 flights, which is equivalent to 1,632 steps, of the building located at 875 North Michigan.

The event, formally known as "Hustle up the Handcock," has raised more than $800 thousand this year to fight lung disease and help promote healthy lungs.

For more information, visit www.resphealth.org.
