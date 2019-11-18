WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
I-Team: One Man's Warning About THC Vaping
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
health & fitness
vaping
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband, wife fatally shot at Buffalo Grove apartment complex
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy
Backpack catches fire on aircraft at Midway Airport
'Miracle on ice': Jackknifing truck narrowly misses Illinois troopers
FBI: Hate crime incidents in Illinois are increasing, despite national drop
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand
Val's Halla Records saved by local investor
Show More
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
At least 8 robberies, attempted robberies reported on North Side Sunday
More TOP STORIES News