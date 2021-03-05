Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,442 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths, record number of vaccine doses administered

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?

Gov. Pritzker announces new COVID vaccine awareness campaign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,442 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths on Friday.IDPH reported a total of 1,194,702 COVID-19 cases, including 20,700 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Thursday night, 1,166 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 263 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 103,336 specimens for a total of 18,492,848 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 26-March 4 is 2.8%.A total of 3,780,305 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 4,224,005.IDPH reports that a total of 3,125,425 vaccine doses have been administered, including 336,911 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 83,115.On Thursday, a record-high 131,882 vaccine doses were administered.Gov. JB Pritzker discussed a new Cook County partnership and announced a COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign Friday morning.He spoke at Harvey's Family Christian Health Center about a new Federally Qualified Health Center partnership.The $10 million public awareness campaign is meant to target residents in the hardest-hit communities who are reluctant to take the vaccine, Pritzker said. The campaign features Illinoisans who have been personally affected by COVID-19 who share their stories and belief in the vaccine.It is part of the state's larger "All in Illinois" effort, backed by doctors and public health experts, encouraging Illinoisans to protect themselves and their neighbors from COVID-19 by wearing masks in public, practicing social distancing and getting vaccinated.The deaths reported Friday include:- Carroll County: 1 male 60s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 80s- Kendall County: 1 male 60s- Knox County: 1 male 60s- Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s- Madison County: 1 female 80s- Massac County: 1 male 80s- Monroe County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s- Montgomery County: 1 female 80s- Ogle County: 1 female 80s- Peoria County: 1 female 70s- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s- Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s