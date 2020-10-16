Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 4,554 new coronavirus cases, with 38 deaths, again breaking 1-day record

HOSPITALIZATIONS RISE ALONG WITH CASES; HEALTH WORKERS PREPARE FOR NEW WAVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 4,554 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, along with 38 additional deaths -- setting a new one-day case record established the day before.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 336,174, with 9,165 deaths, the IDPH reported.The number of new cases reported Friday is the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. On Sept. 4, 5,358 new cases were reported, which came from multiple days due to a testing backlog.A one-day record was also set Thursday, with 4,015 cases.As of Thursday, IDPH is now including the results of antigen testing alongside molecular testing.Cases are rising all over the state, with several Chicago-area counties seeing surges. In the last 10 days Will County's test positivity rate rose more than a point and a half; in McHenry County it rose two points, and in Kane County it rose nearly three."I am deeply concerned," Governor JB Pritzker said Friday. "Let me be clear: We are in a new wave here. Anybody who hasn't noticed this, turn on the television. We're in a new wave of COVID-19."The governor issued his dire warning as cases surge across the state, which logged back-to-back record days of new cases above 4,000.After holding steady for a few weeks, the positivity test rate for COVID-19 infections in Illinois is once again on the rise, climbing almost two percentage points in the last week and a half.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 87,759 specimens for a total of 6,618,768. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 10 to 16 is 5.1%. This is the first time in more than three months that the positivity rate has been above 5%."Please wear a mask. Please, everybody, wear a mask," Pritzker said. "And if somebody approaches you and says, 'Why are you wearing a mask?' they're the ones trying to endanger your health."Will County is now at "orange warning level" for COVID-19 activity.Thirty three other counties are also at warning level, including Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside and Winnebago."You look at the amount of new cases across the state of Illinois the last two days; if that's not a warning sign, I don't know what is," said Steve Brady, public information officer for the Will County Health Department. "We need to keep our guard up, and the last thing we want here in Will County is to have more restrictions."A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with gatherings in people's homes, weddings and funerals, bars and clubs, university and college parties as well as college sports teams, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s.Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings.As of Thursday night, 2,016 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 410 patients in the ICU and 151 on ventilators.At UI Health, a 40 percent rise in cases in the past week has administrators looking at various options."If we get to capacity, what do we need to change? Changing our admissions, changing our elective procedures, deferring them so we've got bed space," said Dr. Susan Bleasdale, UI Health medical director for infection prevention.Hospitalizations are up 20 percent since the beginning of October, according to analysis of the state's public health data.Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood reports an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizes, but it's the increase in positivity rate that has them preparing for a second surge in cases. It's coming earlier than anticipated, and prompting doctors and other health care experts to urge caution as the temperatures go down and we spend more time indoors.Doctors explain that indoor gatherings where food and drink is shared with masks off puts us at higher risk of getting COVId-19.Chicago Public Schools released a plan Friday to bring thousands of students back to school in the next few months.The deaths reported Friday include:- Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Clay County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Fayette County: 1 male 80s- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- JoDaviess County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Lawrence County: 1 male 70s- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s- McHenry County: 1 female 60s- Ogle County: 1 male 70s- Richland County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Wayne County: 1 male 90s- Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Williamson County: 1 male 70s